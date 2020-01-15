Turkish aircraft violate Greek airspace 120 times!

Turkish aircraft committed a total of 120 violations and infringements of Greek airspace 120 over the Northeast, Central and South-East Aegean.

A number of aircraft, which included 9 formations of two F-16s, 2 CN-235s and seven helicopters flew over the Northeast, Central and Southeast Aegean.

In total, 27 aircraft violated the national airspace, eight of which were armed. Four of the violations were overflights carried out by Turkish F-16s on the Isle of Anthropogagoi, Macronisi and Oinousses.

Turkish fighters were recognised and intercepted in accordance with international rules of engagement.