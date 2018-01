Eleven Turkish aircraft violated Greek airspace 33 in the Aegean Sea on Monday, with two of the planes carrying a payload. In two of the incidents, a dogfight with Greek fighter jets ensued. The Turkish F-16s flew in pair formations, while 5 CN-235 reconnaissance aircraft and 2 helicopters proceeded to also fly into Greek airspace. There were also 15 infringements of the Athens FIR in the north, central and southeast Aegean Sea.