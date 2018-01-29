Turkish aircraft violate Greek airspace 40 times!

The Turkish air-force committed a total of 40 violations and infringements of Greek airspace and the Athens FIR on Monday, as the Hellenic National Defence General Staff reported. More specifically, a formation of 2 F-16 fighter jets violated Greek national airspace 12 times over the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean Sea. Four CN-235 reconnaissance aircraft violated Greek airspace a total of 28 times. The Greek air force responded in accordance to international law regulations and intercepted the aggressors. Six of the aircraft were loaded.