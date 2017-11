The armed F-16s alone are responsible for 12 of the airspace violations!

The Turkish Airforce (THK) has repeated for one more day a series of violations of the Greek airspace and the Greek FIR.

Two armed F-16 and three Electronic Warfare CN-235s violated the Greek airspace 25 times and the Athens FIR a total of six times.

It should be noted that the armed F-16s alone are responsible for 12 of the airspace violations.

The Turkish airplanes were intercepted in all cases by jet fighters of the Hellenic Airforce (HAF) according to the standard procedures.