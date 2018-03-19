Turkish authorities bust nuclear material smugglers

Turkish authorities seized $70 million worth of a dangerous radioactive chemical element known as “californium” after busting a ring of smugglers, according to a report on Monday by NTV channel.

The operation took place in the suburb of Ankara called Purslarlar after Turkish authorities were tipped off.

According to the report, four people, who had allegedly agreed to sell the dangerous material for $72 million, were arrested.

Investigations are ongoing, as the Turkish authorities are still trying to determine where and how the dangerous material arrived in Ankara as well as the identity of the buyer.