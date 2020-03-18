Turkish border guards kill a person from Darkush try to take refuge in Turkey

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights documented today the death of a young man from Darkush town by Turkish Jandarma’s bullets.

They shot him when he was trying to enter the Turkish territory from Iskenderun north of Idlib.

According to what the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has ‎documented, the number of Syrian civilians killed by the ‎Jandarma forces since the start of the Syrian revolution has risen ‎to 447, including 78 children under the age of eighteen, and 44 ‎women over the age of eighteen.‎

Source: syriahr