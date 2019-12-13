Turkish Energy Minister says seismic surveys to start in area described in illegal accord with Libya

He said the surveys will start in the new year

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez said that Turkey will launch seismic surveys into the areas described in the illegal Turkey-Libya memorandum.

According to a report on Greek SKAI TV, Donmez made the above statements while addressing the Turkish parliament during the debate on the state budget.

“The memorandum we signed with Libya became a state law after parliament approved it, and I thank all the political parties for their support. Have no doubt we will do what we need to. And the General Secretariat for Petroleum and Minerals will do the land supply work, and the Turkish Petroleum Research Company (TRAO) will start seismic surveys soon after the New Year in the areas to be built, “Dönmez said.