Two Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the islands of Oinousses and Panagia in the Aegean Sea on Friday.

The overflights were carried out on the island of Panagia and Oinousses at 10:56 and 11:25 at an altitude of 17,000 and 19,000, respectively.

The new provocations came a day after more Turkish jets had violated Greek airspace on Christmas eve and a total of six times. The six Turkish F-16s flew over the northeast and central Aegean with two of them armed.