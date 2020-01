A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the islands of Leipsoi and Arkoi at 13:26 on Tuesday at an altitude of 26,000 feet.

Leipsoi is located south of Samos and to the north of Leros, while Arkoi is a small island that is part of the Dodecanese archipelago. It is situated in the eastern Aegean Sea, close to the Turkish Aegean Coast.