Turkish F-16 jets fly over Kastellorizo

Turkey continued its provocations against Greece, as two F-16 fighter jets violated Greek national airspace on Thursday.

The Turkish fighters flew over the island of Kastelorizo at approximately 17:49 at a height of 26,200 feet.

The island, which is located off the southwest coast of Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean, is often the cause of increased tensions between Greece and Turkey as its continental shelf ensures Greece’s rights in a region full of potential with natural resources like natural gas and oil.