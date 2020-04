It seems not even a global pandemic can abate Turkish provocations against Greece, as two F-16 fighter jets flew over Lesvos on Saturday afternoon.

Specifically, a pair of Turkish F-16s flew at 16:28 and at 16:29 over Lesvos, at 22,000 and 24,000 feet, respectively.

