Turkey is trying to escalate tensions with Greece

A new provocative move was made by the Turks in the eastern part of the Aegean Sea with the overflight of a Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet over the Greek island of Samos.

Specifically, the Turkish F-16 flew at 13:18′, at an altitude of 20.000 feet over the east coast of Samos.

See Also:

Another “Cursed” Roman Ballista ball is returned in Israel