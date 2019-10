Turkish F16 fighter jets fly over two Greek isles of Oinoussa and Panagia

Two Turkish F-16s violated Greek airspace after infringing the Athens FIR without submitting a flight plan and flew over Panagia and Oinoussa at 28,000 feet at 10:56 in the morning, according to a press release issued by the Hellenic National Defence General Staff.

Greek fighter jets were scrambled and intercepted the Turkish aircraft, in accordance with international rules and regulations.