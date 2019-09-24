Turkish fighter jets fly over Kastelorizo hours before Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting in New York

A pair of Turkish F-16s flew over the Greek island at noon

Two Turkish fighter jets flew over the island of Kastelorizo in the southeast Mediterranean, in a symbolic move, as Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The two Turkish F-16s flew 24,500 feet above the island of Megisti (Kastellorizo) at 14:38 on Tuesday.

A few minutes earlier at 14:29, the same pair of Turkish fighter jets flew over the isles of Athropofagoi at 19,200 feet. The provocations continued at 14.43 with an overflight at 15,000 feet above Ro.