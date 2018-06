Seven Turkish F-16 fighter jets and two CN-235 reconnaissance aircraft violated Greek national airspace a total of 29 times, the Greek Pentagon reported on Wednesday.

More specifically, two formations of the two F-16s and one of the three F-16s, as well as two CN-235 planes, made six FIR infringements of Athens and 29 violations of the national airspace, all of which came from the F-16s.

The Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted, according to international rules of engagement.