Turkish FM Cavusoglu thanks Minister Dendias for solidarity after deadly earthquake

The Greek Foreign Minister offered to provide any assistance to those affected by the earthquake

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu posted on twitter a message of gratitude towards his Greek his counterpart Nikos Dendias over the latter’s show of solidarity following the deadly 6.8 earthquake that hist eastern Turkey in the Elazig province.

“I would like to wholeheartedly thank Foreign Minister, Mr Nikos Dendias of our neighbour Greece for the solidarity, who wished us the best by calling immediately after the earthquake,” he wrote in Greek.

In yesterday’s telephone communication with his Turkish counterpart, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias expressed Greece’s solidarity and full support for the Turkish people and the Turkish government, as well as our country’s readiness to immediately provide all necessary assistance to those affected.