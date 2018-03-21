Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu disputes Aegean Sea borders and sovereignty of islands

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu continued the belligerent rhetoric against Greece by claiming there were no clearly delineated sea borders in the Aegean Sea. Responding to a question posed by a member of the republic party in the Turkish parliament, Mr Cavusoglu said that the “the sovereignty of some islands and rocky islands and the sea borders around them in the Aegean Sea have not been established by any existing international agreement between Turkey and Greece, and it is true that due to this fact a series of problems arise”.

As Greek TV station Ant1 reported from Ankara, an MP of the main opposition Republican party submitted a question to the Finance Minister requesting to be briefed on the status of 18 islands and 1 rocky islet in the Aegean Sea.