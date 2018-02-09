Turkish General Chief of Staff says armed forces able to fight both in Syria and Aegean Sea!

Turkish Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar said the Turkish armed forces were capable of conducting military operations in both Syria and the Aegean Sea. In his statement, which is doing the rounds in Turkish media, the head of the Turkish Armed Forces said: “Along with the military operation in Afrin (Syria), Turkey is in the position to secure its interests in all the seas that surround it.” According to the Turkish media, Akar claimed Turkey had the power to conduct a military operation in both Afrin and the Aegean Sea, pointing out that his country was ready to defend its national interest emanating from international law and agreements.