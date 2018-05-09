Turkish government approves request by Manolis Kefalogiannis to visit Greek servicemen

The two men have been held into Turkish territory early in March, although no formal charges have been filed against them

The Turkish government approved a request by New Democracy Eurodeputy MP Manolis Kefalogiannis to visit the two Greek servicemen held in the Edirne jail.

The two men have been held into Turkish territory early in March, and are awaiting trial. However, no formal charges have been filed against them…

Kefalogiannis had submitted the request to see the two detainees twice: on March 25 to the Foreign Ministry and Justice Ministers in Ankara when he visited as chair of the EU Delegation to the EU-Turkey Joint Parliamentary Committee, and another on April 22 to the delegation of Turkish officials visiting the Europarliament in Brussels.

He is expected to visit the two men within the next few weeks, with a delegation of European officials.

