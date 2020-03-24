Turkish Imam recites verses of conquest in Hagia Sophia in provocative move (video)

A Turkish Imam recited verses of conquest from the Quran during a series of acoustics tests conducted in the Hagia Sophia in Constantinople.

According to newspaper Yeni Akit, during the recordings eight cameras were used along with special audio devices to capture the unique ambience inside the edifice, after the director of Hagia Sophia granted special permits to the team conducting the tests.

During the whole procedure no-one else was allowed to enter in order to not distort the acoustics.

A well-known Muslim Imam was chosen to test the acoustics and selected specific verses from the Quran which made reference to the conquests of Muslims against the infidels.

The newspaper reported that the sounds of Ezan (Call to Prayer) and verses from the Quran echoed in Hagia Sophia, adding that the UNESCO structure was “illegally transformed into a museum from a mosque”. “Hearing the prayer for conquest elicited comments such as ‘does nostalgia for Hagia Sophia come to an end?'”, reported the pro-government Yeni Akit, which advocates the reopening of Hagia Sophia as a Muslim.

The move comes as no surprise, as pro-Erdogan media and many far right pundits are starting to push for the Hagia Sophia to be transformed into a mosque.

Hagia Sophia became an Islamic mosque after the Conquest of Constantinople and was declared a museum in 1934 by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

The magnificent edifice, which was constructed in the 6th century and served as a cathedral for almost one thousand years, is now a museum, after being used as a mosque for decades.

Built in the great city of Constantinople, it was once by far the largest building in the world, and the greatest engineering marvel of its time. It is still instantly recognizable to this day because of its famed massive dome.

The Museum attracts roughly 3 million people a year and is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Ayasofya tarihinde ilk kez, çıplak sesle okunmuş ezanın akustik test kayıtları yapıldı. pic.twitter.com/JUjbRpO1Km — Ensonhaber.com (@ensonhaber) March 23, 2020

