Turkish military helicopter shot down in Syria

A Turkish military helicopter was shot down during Ankara’s military offensive against Kurdish troops in northern Syria, Anadolu state news agency reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the downing of the helicopter, according to Turkish media. “A little earlier, one of our helicopters was shot down,” he told reporters, adding that those who are responsible for the incident would pay a “heavier price.”

The president, however, did not specify who was responsible for the attack.