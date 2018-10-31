Turkish Prosecutor: Saudi journalist was strangled as soon as he entered Consulate

Istanbul’s chief prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday journalist Jamal Khashoggi was suffocated as soon as he entered Saudi Arabia’s consulate on Oct. 2 in a pre-planned killing, and his body was then dismembered and disposed of.

It also said in a statement that no concrete results were reached in chief prosecutor Irfan Fidan’s talks in Istanbul this week with Saudi public prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb.

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor held talks overnight with Turkish intelligence officials over the investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Demiroren news agency said.

It said Saud Al Mojeb left his hotel shortly after midnight and went to the Istanbul regional offices of Turkey’s National Intelligence Agency (MIT). It did not say how long he stayed there before returning to his hotel.

Khashoggi’s death has escalated into a crisis for the world’s top oil exporter, which at first denied any knowledge of, or role in, his disappearance four weeks ago.

