Turkish spy plane over Aegean Sea forced to return to base after engine catches fire

A Turkish CN-235 reconnaissance aircraft returned to its airbase when one of its engines caught fire while it was in the middle of violating the Athens FIR.

The Turkish spy plane used the NATO camouflage as part of a North Atlantic alliance activity and entered the Athens FIR using an air route east of Rhodes. The aircraft experienced failure to one of its engines as it was flying to the south of the Aegean Sea.

The unexpected fire forced the pilot to remap its flight route and return to Turkey. is led to a re-run, necessarily to the Dalaam’s Base. It should be noted that the Turkish media did not cover the incident, in contrast to other occurrences of provocations from Turkish sea vessels towards Greek boats.