Turkish TV crew detained by Greek Police

They were released after three hours

Turkish state media have reported that three staff members from the country’s national TV channel were held by Greek police while on assignment.

State news agency Anadolu said the three TRT employees were “briefly detained” in Alexandroupoli late on Saturday.

A cameraman, reporter and driver were held for more than three hours before being released, Anadolu claimed.

The TRT crew was apparently preparing a broadcast on the second anniversary of Turkey’s 2016 coup attempt, which falls on Sunday.

The men did not say why they were detained by the Greek authorities.

Source: greekreporter