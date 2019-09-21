Turkish Vice President: The name of the solution model for the Cyprus problem is not important

What’s important for the Turkish side is not the name of the solution model for the Cyprus issue, but for the solution to include political equality, effective participation in decision-making mechanisms and security guarantees, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

Speaking last night at a reception in Ankara on tourism in the occupied territories, as reported by CNA from Turkey, Fuat Octay said they attach importance to developing the northern part of Cyprus from an economic point of view, while adding that a new approach is needed in the vision of boosting tourism in the occupation territories.

On the eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish Vice-President said: “We are responding with effective steps to the unilateral activities of the Greek-Cypriot side that insists on continuing to exclude the Turkish-Cypriots. We will continue our stand for peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean”.

On the Cyprus issue, Fuat Oktay said that the continuation of the status quo on the island does not help economic growth, adding that Turkey’s position is the unequivocal support of a “viable solution and fair political equality”.

