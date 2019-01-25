Donald Tusk congratulates Tsipras on Prespes Agreemnet

The President of the Council of Europe Donald Tusk congratulated the Greek government after the ratification of the Prespes Agreement in a tweet he posted.
“They had imagination, they took the risk, they were ready to sacrifice their own interests for the greater good. Zoran, Alexis – well done! Mission impossible accomplished”, he wrote.
— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) January 25, 2019