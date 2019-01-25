Donald Tusk congratulates Tsipras on Prespes Agreemnet

Jan, 25 2019 Author: Thema Newsroom

He said he was ready to sacrifice his own interests

The President of the Council of Europe Donald Tusk congratulated the Greek government after the ratification of the Prespes Agreement in a tweet he posted.
“They had imagination, they took the risk, they were ready to sacrifice their own interests for the greater good. Zoran, Alexis – well done! Mission impossible accomplished”, he wrote.

 

