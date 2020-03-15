TV presenter Fei Skorda tests positive for coronavirus

Greek TV hostess Fei Skorda tested positive for coronavirus, as she informed her fans on an Instagram post. The TV presenter took the test after information that people of her immediate environment had come in contact with patients.

She informed her fans that her children had also taken the test but came out negative. She explained she would be confining herself inside.

