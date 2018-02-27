Two killed in shootings in Kazan, Russia

One National Guard officer was killed and two other people were wounded in an ongoing standoff with a shooter who opened fire in a residential block in the Russian city of Kazan.

The shooter, who is reportedly a 34-year-old local man, opened fire with a rifle in the south of the city, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan.

The man fired shots at a local police officer and the Special Purpose Police Unit (OMON), which was dispatched to deal with the active shooter. At least three people, including a civilian, a police officer, and a special police officer were injured, according to police.

“According to preliminary data, a police officer, a National Guard serviceman and one local resident were wounded. They have been hospitalized. The National Guard member died in the hospital,” the local Interior Ministry said in a statement to TASS.

source: RT