Two men boiled alive in horrific accident in Russia

Their car fell into a hole that emerged in the street

Two men were boiled alive today when their Lada car suddenly submerged into a sink hole of scorching water that opened up in a Russian city.

The pair were trapped in the vehicle in Penza and died ‘almost immediately’.

Distressing pictures showed their bodies being lifted by crane from the 167F water alongside wreckage of their Lada Largus car.

A burst hot water pipe under a car park was seen as the cause of the horror.

In Russia hot water is piped to work and residential buildings for heating during the severe winters.

source dailymail.co.uk