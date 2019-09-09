Two more strikes announced for Alitalia airline

The two 24-hour strikes will occur on September 23 and October 9

Passengers are expected to encounter problems on flights to, from and through Italy as the Alitalia airline workers’ unions announced two more 24-hour strikes on September 23 and October 9 following the strike on September 6th.

The unions throughout Italy called on the carrier’s staff and airport workers to participate in their industrial action.

The strikes are expected to cause major disruptions in both domestic and international flights with a series of cancellations. Alitalia’s 300 flights were canceled last Friday.