Two MPs have sex in Italian parliament

Video footage of two hot-blooded Italian MPs having sex has been released. One of the lawmakers is reportedly from the Lega and the other from the Five Star alliance.

According to Il Giornale reporter Romana Liuzzo, two MPs, one from the Lega Nord party and another from the Five Star Movement (M5S), have been caught on a cell phone camera having sex in a restroom of the lower chamber of parliament.

“Obviously, we know their names,” the journalist wrote; she refused to disclose their identities, however, citing their right to privacy.

More details surfaced later: Franco Bechis, director of the Italian daily Il Tempo, was quoted as saying that the two MPs were “two tall, beautiful men.”

Francesco D’Uva, the Five Star group leader in the Chamber of Deputies, reportedly forbade fellow party members in a text message from divulging the sordid details of the story.