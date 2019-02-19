Two Turkish journalists taken in by Greek police for questioning in Athens

Two Turkish journalists were taken into custody outside the Hellenic-French college on Tuesday evening.

The two men were sighted walking around the school and raised suspicions as they were loitering around the school premises in the suburb of Agia Paraskevi, Athens,

Police were called in and took the men in for questioning at the local police station. There it was revealed that they worked for the Turkish newspaper “Sabah”.

Nothing suspicious has been found so far, while the case has been passed on to the State Security department.