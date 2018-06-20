U.S first lady Melania Trump notifies secret services after actor threatens to kidnap son Barron

“The tweet is sick and irresponsible and USSS has been notified,” Grisham said

The Office of the First Lady has notified the Secret Service after actor Peter Fonda called for kidnapping Melania and Donald Trump’s son, Barron, The Daily Caller has learned exclusively.

In a tweet sent Wednesday, the actor called for Barron to be “ripped” from Melania’s arms and put in a cage “with pedophiles.”

“WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT ASSHOLE SHE IS MARRIED TO,” Fonda tweeted early Wednesday morning.

The spokesperson for the first lady Stephanie Grisham told The Daily Caller that the Secret Service has been “notified” of the threat.

“The tweet is sick and irresponsible and USSS has been notified,” Grisham said.

source: dailycaller.com