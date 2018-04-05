Uber suspends its services in Athens

Uber announced it would be indefinitely suspending its services in Athens that allowed passengers to lease private vehicles for transport starting from Easter Tuesday. The company released a statement clarifying that it was not completely withdrawing from the Greek market but would suspend the use of its UberX app until more details on a new piece of legislation affecting transport passed in Greek parliament became available. The UberTaxi program, which concerns the hire of taxis, will continue to operate.

“A new legislative framework was recently passed with provisions that affect ridesharing services. We will have to assess whether and how we can operate under this new framework and suspend uberX in Athens from next Tuesday until we find a suitable solution.”