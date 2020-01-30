UEFA President to meet with PM Mitsotakis

The President of UEFA, Europe’s governing body for football, Aleksander Ceferin will reportedly be visiting Athens to meet with PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis in an effort to resolve the issues plaguing Greek football.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appeared determined to put the country’s domestic league in order during his speech in Parliament on Thursday night, stressing that the government would consult with both the leadership of UEFA and FIFA, with plans to invite both heads of the international bodies in order to come up with with a memorandum of understanding about the Greek league.

According to sources, a Greek team is expected to visit the headquarters of UEFA in Switzerland next week to make the necessary preparations. After the meeting with UEFA officials, the president of the European Football Federation (UEFA) is expected to come to Athens.