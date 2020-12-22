Ukraine to buy Turkish warships, co-produce drones

The warship deal could be worth about $1 billion

Turkey is selling four locally made stealth corvettes to its littoral Black Sea neighbor Ukraine as part of a larger framework agreement to enhance bilateral cooperation in defense procurement.

The agreement, signed Dec. 15, also involves the transfer of Turkish technology to Ukraine and co-production of Turkish-made armed drones. It was signed by Ukrainian Defence Minister Andriy Taran and Turkey’s top defense procurement official, Ismail Demir.

The warship deal could be worth about $1 billion, a government source told Defense News on condition of anonymity.

See Also:

Greek small businesses to get up to €50,000 with favourable terms

Israeli man dies after 2nd coronavirus infection

In 2018, Turkish state-controlled defense technologies company STM won a contract to produce and sell four MILGEM corvettes to the Pakistan Navy. STM pledged to deliver the first small, multirole warship by the end of 2021. The contract entails construction of two corvettes in Turkey, with the other two slated for production at Pakistan’s Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works.

Read more: Defence News