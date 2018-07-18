UN media expo on Greek island architecture

A photography and video exhibition focusing on the architecture and biodiversity of the Greek islands is taking place at the United Nations, on the sidelines of a UN sustainable development forum underway at the UN headquarters, ANA reports. It was officially opened on Monday by Alternate Environment and Energy Minister Sokratis Famellos and is entitled “Conserving biodiversity and the traditional man-made environment in the Greek islands: Drivers for sustainable tourism and resilient societies”. Its goal is the international promotion of Greece, Greek islands and their unique characteristics and also their unique flora and fauna and ecosystems.