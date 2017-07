The Cypriot Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed its satisfaction over the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) approval of a resolution for the extension of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) for another 6 months.

“The unanimous position of the members of the Security Council for the continuation of the good services of the Secretary General as well as the major role the UN plays in aiding the parties to reach a complete and viable solution”, the statement said.