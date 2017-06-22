Unbelievable Greek victory: Turkey vs. Greece 55 – 84!

The Greek National Team was unstoppable! And now the Semi-finals!

A historic as well as clear victory for the Greek Women’s National Team in the Eurobasket 2017 for the Semi-finals against Turkey!

The Greek Team stormed against its opponent in the second half making the game an easy walk in the park!

The 29 points of difference is a clear picture of the game, especially at the second half.

An unprecedented barrage of three-point shots from the Greek team finished any hopes of the Turkish Team.

With this victory the Greek National team secured not only a place in the top four teams of Europe, but also one of the six available tickets for the Women’s World Championship in 2018.

Now the Greek Women’s National Team will wait to see which team they will have to face at the semi-finals.

