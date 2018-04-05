UNFICYP to brief Cypriot gvt on humanitarian aid to enclaved Greek-Cypriots

UN peace-keeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) is to soon officially brief the government in Cyprus about the new procedure related to the dispatch of humanitarian aid to enclaved Greek-Cypriots, the Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou said to local CNA news agency.

“Photiou was asked to comment on a decision taken on Tuesday by the illegal Turkish-Cypriot regime to revoke a decision which imposed a levy on humanitarian aid delivered from the southern government-controlled areas of the Republic to Greek-Cypriots and Maronites living in the northern Turkish occupied part of the island. In statements, the self-styled foreign minister Kudret Ozesay referred to Tuesday’s decision”, CNA reports.

Source: balkaneu