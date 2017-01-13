UNHCR blasts Greece over refugee living conditions

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) called on the Greek government to move 1,000 refugees to more shelters on mainland Greece with heating installations. During a regular press briefing Sarah Crowe, head of the UN’s service for children said it was a matter of “saving human lives and not one of a bureaucracy, making special reference to Greece. “The terrible conditions are in Greece”, she said.

Joe Millman of the International Organisation for Migration said refugee flows across the Mediterranean Sea in 2017 have resulted in 27 deaths.

Meanwhile, Alternate Minister for Immigration Policy Ioannis Mouzalas claimed the refugee problem was under control, but when asked to clarify he responded by saying: “When I say under control, I mean refugees continue and will continue to face challenges.” Mr. Mouzalas repeated that without the EU-Turkey agreement there would be 100,000 more refugees and migrants in Greece, in an interview to Skai TV.