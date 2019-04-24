US appeals court denies Manning’s bail request, upholds contempt finding

It is not clear if the alleged collaboration between Manning and Assange led to a successful intrusion into any U.S. government computer

Former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning will remain in jail after a federal appeals court on Monday denied her request to be released on bail, and upheld a lower court’s decision to hold Manning in civil contempt for refusing to testify before a grand jury.

The ruling is a blow to Manning, who has been detained since March after she declined to answer questions in connection with the government’s long-running investigation into Wikileaks and its founder Julian Assange.

In a comment released by a spokesman, Manning said that while disappointing, the appeals court ruling will still allow her to “raise issues as the government continues to abuse the grand jury process.”

“I don’t have anything to contribute to this, or any other grand jury,” Manning added.

Read more HERE