Suspicion of the US has subsided in recent years, diplomats from both countries say the NATO allies are now closer than ever

Helicopters carrying U.S. and Greek troops landed in a field at the foot of Mount Olympus on a sunny morning late last month during a live-fire exercise in which the joint forces practiced recovering a downed pilot.

The training session is the latest sign that the U.S. military is expanding its presence in Greece, which U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently called a “critical ally” in the region.

Read more HERE