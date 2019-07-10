US President Donald Trump called Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis to congratulate him on his election

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation on Tuesday evening with US President Donald Trump.

The American president congratulated him on his election.

For his part, Mr. Mitsotakis told Mr. Trump, that the priority of the new Greek government is to fight bureaucracy and attract investments.

The US President replied to the Greek Prime Minister that these were his goals when he took office. The two men agreed on the need to continue and deepen the excellent relations between Greece and the United States.

Earlier, Mr. Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with US Vice President Mike Pens.

The phone call, which lasted more than 20 minutes, talked about serious issues that concern both sides and they committed themselves to further deepening the very good relations between Greece and the USA.