US President Trump meets with Archbishop Elpidophoros of America

The Archbishop said the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America met with U.S. President Donald Trump today. The Archbishop was warmly greeted by President Trump in the Oval Office at the White House. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Fr. Alexander Karloutsos were also present for the visit.

The meeting was attended by US Vice President Mike Pence, Health Minister Alex Azar, and Archbishop Alexandros Karloutsos, vice general of the archdiocese.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, Archbishop Elpidophotos said the US President Trab is ready to support Christians all over the world and to certainly support the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Mother Church.

“I found that the President is a genuine, honest, straightforward and communicative person, just like the person we see on television. I spoke with great cordiality and enjoyed the talk,” the Archbishop stated.