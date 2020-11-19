US Rep. Ilhan Omar quotes “Mathews 6:24” to claim Christians can’t serve in US military: Jihad Watch

According to report from “Jihad Watch”, US Rep. Ilhan Abdullahi Omar (D-MN) made a controversial post on her Twitter account.

Omar was coming to the support of the radical Leftist Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock, who says explicitly that one cannot serve God and the military in the video embedded in the tweet. While there was a controversy in the early days of Christianity about whether a Christian could serve in the military of the Roman Empire, it was settled centuries ago, and no Christian sect with the exception of the small groups that are strictly pacifist has ever said that it was un-Christian to serve in the U.S. military. This is yet another indication of where Ilhan Omar’s sentiments truly lie, for were her words heeded and Christians streamed out of the military of this country, our armed forces and the country as a whole would be drastically weakened. Apparently that is what she wants.