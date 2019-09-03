US school removes “Harry Potter” books because they promote “curses and spells”

The school had consulted with several exorcists in the U.S. and Rome to reach the decision

A Roman Catholic school in the US decided to remove all the Harry Potter books from its library citing the depiction of “curses and spells”.

St. Edward Catholic School in Nashville, Tennessee pulled the internationally bestselling “Harry Potter” book series by author J.K. Rowling with the Reverent Dan Reehil, a pastor at the Roman Catholic parish school, saying that the seven-book series had been deemed as deceptive.

“These books present magic as both good and evil, which is not true, but in fact a clever deception, Reehil said in a statement to local media. “The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text.”

The decision to pull the massively popular J.K. Rowling-penned series, which has spawned 10 blockbuster movies, was made after Reehill said he consulted with several exorcists in the U.S. and Rome.