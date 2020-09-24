US State Department: The strongest U.S.-Greek relationship in decades

The US State Department issued an official announcement confirming the visit of the Secretary of State to Greece and his meeting with PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Greece, Italy, the Holy See, and Croatia September 27 to October 2.

In Greece, Secretary Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Dendias to renew our shared commitment to advance security, peace, and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean and celebrate the strongest U.S.-Greek relationship in decades.

In Thessaloniki, the Secretary will sign a bilateral science and technology agreement, as well as host energy sector business leaders for a discussion to highlight energy diversification and infrastructure projects in Greece. In Crete, the Secretary will visit Naval Support Activity Souda Bay to underscore the strong U.S. security partnership with NATO Ally Greece.