US “Successfully” Test-Launches Hypersonic Glide Body (video)

Over the years, we’ve had a lot of coverage on hypersonic developments in Russia and China, mostly because their hypersonic programs are more advanced than the US. Now it appears the US could be catching up, as a new video via the US military shows a recent test of a hypersonic weapon.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) reported that it successfully launched a common hypersonic glide body (C-HGB) missile from the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii, on March 19.

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) monitored the launch of the hypersonic missile as it hit speeds above Mach 5. Information gathered in this launch will further the DOD’s hypersonic program, reported Defense Blog.

“This test builds on the success we had with Flight Experiment 1 in October 2017, in which our C-HGB achieved sustained hypersonic glide at our target distances,” said Vice Adm. Johnny R. Wolfe, Director, Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs, which is the lead designer for the C-HGB.

Hypersonic missiles are the DoD’s top modernisation effort at the moment because it is behind the hypersonic curve.

Shown below, C-HGBs can outmanoeuvre the world’s most advanced missile defence shields.

U.S. Navy and U.S. Army jointly tests hypersonic glide body pic.twitter.com/9Fr8YvlBUS — Dylan Malyasov (@DylanMalyasov) March 21, 2020

