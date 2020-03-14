Varoufakis leaks – Crucial 2015 EuroGroup & Euro-Working Group meetings now online

This kind of intransparent action by an unelected group of politicians who influence all our lives is unacceptable, DiEM25 writes

Former Greek Finance Minister under the SYRIZA government, and current leader of DiEM25, Yanis Varoufakis has released a trove of audio files he had secretly recorded while attending the crucial EuroGroup and Euro-Working Group meetings from April to June of 2015 at the height of the economic crisis.

“This kind of intransparent action by an unelected group of politicians who influence all our lives is unacceptable. That is why DiEM25 is today releasing the recordings of the meetings of the Eurogroup from 2015”, DiEM25 site writes.

Find the complete audio leaks here